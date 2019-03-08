Ganai greets women on Int’l Women’s Day

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Thursday greeted women on the eve of the International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

As per an official, in a message, Ganai, who is also in-charge of the Social Welfare Department, highlighted the contribution of women and their achievements in all spheres of life.

“The International Women’s Day provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in making women equal partners in the development of the society,” he said, while asking women to take inspiration from the success stories of many women who have distinguished themselves globally in the fields of academia, sports, science, education and literature.

The Advisor hoped that the society will recognize the courage and determination of women and give them their due in the progress of the society and the nation.