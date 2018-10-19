About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ganai greets people on Mahanavami, Dussehra

Published at October 19, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)150views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 18:

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasions of Mahnavami and Dussehra and expressed hope that these great festivals will usher in an era of peace, harmony, and prosperity in the state.
In his message of felicitations, Ganai said that celebrating holy festivals is an important part of our rich cultural heritage which strengthens the bonds of amity and brotherhood. The Advisor also prayed for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

