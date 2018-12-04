Ganai for swift redressal of people’s problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 03:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, on Monday asked the concerned to swiftly address the problems faced by the people.
According to an official, he said this after several deputations comprising civil society groups, employs’ representatives and individuals of different districts met him here during public grievances redressal camp under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance cell.
Over a dozen delegations and scores of individuals apprised Advisor Ganai of their issues and grievances pertaining to development and public service delivery.
A delegation of Kashmir Pandit Sabha projected the issue pertaining to Kashmiri migrants. The delegation demanded formulation of a practical, realistic and implementable action plan by the government in consultation with cross section of migrant community in Jammu and elsewhere for the return of Kashmiri migrants to the valley.
Responding to the demands, the Advisor appreciated the sentiments expressed by the delegation and assured that a copy of memorandum would be sent to Governor for consideration.
A deputation of Hotel and Restaurant Association Patnitop demanded upgrading of internal road network, augmentation of drinking water supply and establishment of shopping centers, Fire Service Station, Health centre and provision of other basic facilities around the famous tourist destination of Jammu region.
Residents of Panchari from Udhampur put forth various demands of their area including opening of Degree College, adequate staff and introduction of Commerce, Political Science and Physical Education subjects in Higher Secondary School Panchari, establishment of ITI college, amusement park and many others.
A deputation of Pamposh colony Channi Rama and inhabitants of Dogra Nagar, Muthi urged for construction of lanes and drains in their respective localities.
All J&K Youth Federation demanded construction of girls’ hostel for Pahari community, formulation of State Youth policy covering all the regions of the state, release of pending wages and regularization of employees working at Pahari hostels, appointment of Pahari board members to facilitate issuance of Pahari Speaking certificates.
A deputation of degree holder employees of Animal and Sheep Husbandry raised issue of their promotion.
A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance demanded reservation in the promotions as per J&K reservation Rules.
A delegation of Bijbehara, Anantnag demanded construction of playground at Dadoo Marhama.
Another deputation of teachers from Doda demanded permission for pursuing B.Ed course on regular mode.
Many other delegations of state government employees of various departments raised their job-related issues.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured due consideration in a phased manner. He also passed on the spot directions with regard to various grievances projected by the delegations and individuals, the official added.