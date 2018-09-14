Ganai for outcome-based disposal of public grievances

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 13:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Wednesday exhorted upon the concerned nodal officers to ensure outcome-based disposal of public grievances forwarded to them.
The Advisor said this during a meeting held here at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, with nodal officers of various departments to review the status of various grievances forwarded to them.
Providing the department-wise status of the grievances the Advisor was informed that out of 14 cases forwarded to the Director of Animal Husbandry Kashmir, 10 have already been disposed of. The Nodal Officer for Director of Floriculture revealed that out of 12 grievances received, 10 were disposed of.
The Nodal Officer for Director of Fisheries said that all the 14 grievances forwarded to the department have been disposed of.
Likewise, the nodal officer for State Motor Garage said that out of two grievances forwarded to the department, both have been disposed of.