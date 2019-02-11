Ganai for maintaining adequate stock of essentials in Kashmir, Jammu divisions

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 10:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Sunday called for maintaining adequate stock of food grains, LPG, kerosene, petroleum products and other essentials commodities in Kashmir and Jammu divisions especially in snow-bound areas.
As per an official, the Advisor directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to review the stock and supply position for both the divisions respectively.
Ganai asked the Div Com Kashmir to convene a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Valley and Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA to take stock of food grains and other essential items with all Deputy Commissioners of the Jammu division.
The Advisor has also directed ensuring adequate availability of essential commodities in snow-bound and in remote and inaccessible areas of both Kashmir as well as Jammu divisions.