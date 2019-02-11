About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ganai for maintaining adequate stock of essentials in Kashmir, Jammu divisions

Published at February 11, 2019 12:21 AM 0Comment(s)237views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 10:

 Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Sunday called for maintaining adequate stock of food grains, LPG, kerosene, petroleum products and other essentials commodities in Kashmir and Jammu divisions especially in snow-bound areas.
As per an official, the Advisor directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to review the stock and supply position for both the divisions respectively.
Ganai asked the Div Com Kashmir to convene a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Valley and Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA to take stock of food grains and other essential items with all Deputy Commissioners of the Jammu division.
The Advisor has also directed ensuring adequate availability of essential commodities in snow-bound and in remote and inaccessible areas of both Kashmir as well as Jammu divisions.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top