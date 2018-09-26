Ganai for harnessing talent of special children

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, on Tuesday said that the specially-abled students have hidden talent which needs to be harnessed and encouraged so that they too can contribute towards nation building.
According to an official spokesman, while speaking here at Annual Day cum Award distribution function of Samaj Kalyan Kendra (SKK), Jammu, he called for joint efforts of government and civil society for the emancipation of the children with special needs.
SKK runs a school for deaf children. The function hosted by Rangyug also coincided with the International Week of Deaf.
The Advisor assured that Governor’s Administration will leave no stone unturned to meet the aspirations of specially-abled children. He appreciated the efforts of civil society for running NGOs like SKK to ensure that no section of the society is left out in the process of social and economic development. He also pitched for membership of the NGO and appealed the audience to donate for this sacred cause.
He assured that all the demands put forward by the NGO management will be examined and looked into by the concerned departments.
He appreciated the School principal, teaching faculty and other staff for bringing best out of the students as reflected in their outstanding multifarious performances in academics, sports and cultural activities. He hoped that they will continue to excel and become a role model for other children.
Earlier, speaking on the occasion, President of the school K.B Jandial said that the main objective to organize the programme on a larger scale was to provide students a better platform and rehabilitate them socially, financially and educationally.
Highlighting the educational and sports achievements of the students, he said that they have achieved cent percent results in 8th, 10th and 12th Board exams.
He further informed that the students of the school won 5 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals in 6th National Judo Championship for Deaf and Blinds and clinched the runners-up trophy for overall performance in the tournament. He also sought support of the government and on behalf of SKK, projected demands for meeting certain requirements of the school.
A colourful musical show was presented by the student of school featuring Dogri folk dance and music and other cultural items. The programme was appreciated by one and all.
Advisor Ganai also distributed prizes and cash awards among the students of the school who excelled in board exams and won medals in National Judo Championship held at Lucknow this year, the official added.