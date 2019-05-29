Ganai for boosting cultural activities at Panchayat level

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai has called for creation of cultural clubs at Panchayat level to give boost to the cultural activities across the State.

While chairing a high-level meeting here Tuesday, the Advisor stressed the need for organizing various cultural events at panchayat level to provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent in cultural activities. He said State administration is keen to promote the State's rich cultural heritage for the future generations to keep them connected with their roots and culture. He stressed the need for devising an annual calendar of such activities to engage the youth for the promotion of cultural heritage of the State.

The Advisor said that the State has a rich culture and its diversity can play a vital role in bringing to fore the talent of people in various fields. He asked that the talent hunt programmes should be conducted right from the Panchayat level throughout the state so that the process becomes all inclusive and percolates to the ground level. He said that Panchayati Raj Institutions have an important role to play in this regard and advised the participating officials to work in synergy and preparing a policy for its effective implementation on the ground.

It was decided that schools and colleges would be the focal point for carrying out these talent hunt programs. The Department of Culture would be the overall nodal agency for the programme. It would be done in collaboration with Departments of Education and Rural Development and Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner-Secretary Education, Sarita Chauhan, Secretary Rural Development, Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Culture, Zubair Ahmad, Special Secretary Higher Education, Choudhary Rashid Azam Inqlabi and other senior officers.