June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ganai condoles Trumboo’s demise

 Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has condoled the demise of noted businessman and Chairman TCI Group Haji Abdul Ahad Trumboo.
In his condolence message, Ganai lauded the contribution of late Haji Abdul Ahad Trumboo in the promotion of trade and commerce in Kashmir valley, particularly Sopore and adjoining areas in his early years as a businessman. He also described him as a courteous, gentle man and of philanthropic nature.
The Advisor prayed for jannat-ul-firdous to the departed soul.

 

;