Ganai concerned over illegal felling of forest trees in B’la, Budgam

Srinagar, September 03:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has expressed serious concern over the unauthorized felling of forest trees in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district and parts of Budgam district, as reported by a section of media recently.
Calling for a crackdown on those who damage the green reserves, the Advisor directed the District Magistrates and SSPs of Baramulla and Budgam to take stringent action against those involved in illegal felling of trees in the protected forest divisions of the two districts.
Ganai said there is a need to fortify all forest divisions and increase watch and ward and general vigil to safeguard our forest wealth and to prevent timber smugglers from damaging our green gold. He directed the DCs of Baramulla and Budgam to enquire into all the incidents of illegal felling in forest areas and take strict action including against officials if found involved in abetting smuggling of timber.