Ganai compliments DC Doda for organizing Lal Draman festival

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has complimented Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D. Doifode, and his team for planning to organize Lal Draman festival on July 26 which will go a long way in bringing new destinations on the tourism map of the Chenab valley.

As per an official, in his message, Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Tourism & Culture Departments, said Lal Draman has the potential to emerge as a major tourist destination in Doda district as it offers a variety of stunning landscapes, unique culture, friendly weather and scenic splendor.

Situated at a distance of 15 km from Doda town near Sazan village, Lal Draman has been an important destination for local tourists and picnic goers.

