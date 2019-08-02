Ganai assumes office as DC Budgam

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says will serve to the best interests of people

Tariq Hussain Ganai on Thursday assumed the charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam.

During the recent government reshuffle, Ganai, who was Director Estates was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Budgam. He took over the charge on Thursday.

While talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) after assuming the charge, Ganai said that his maximum contribution will be towards roads and health sector.

He said that his priority will be to ensure administration at the door-steps of common man. “My phone and my office will remain available 24x7 for common man. I will try to serve people with dedication. I will try to serve best to the people,” he said, adding that he wants do something good for the people.

Ganai added that he will try to do everything possible for the administration. (KNS)