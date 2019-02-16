Ganai asks DCs to review distribution of food grains, report lapses

SRINAGAR:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today directed all the Deputy Commissioners in the State to review distribution of foodgrains with Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and report any lapses if any, found.
In a statement issued today, Ganai, who is in-charge of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, asked the DCs to closely monitor the distribution of foodgrains amongst the rationees in their respective districts. He also advised the consumers to report their grievances to the concerned Assistant Director and the Deputy Commissioner for immediate redressal. They can also register their grievances on the mobile numbers in the office of Advisor (G): 9419134803/9419408270.