Ganai appeals wholesalers, retailers to adhere to Govt-fixed prices

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Saturday issued a fervent appeal to both whole sellers and retailer associations to advise their members to observe self-restraint and collectively decide not to charge more than the prices fixed by the government.

Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, made this appeal in light of possible disruptions on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway due to forecast of intermittent rains over the next few days and the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the government would take all proactive steps to ensure that people do not face any hardships in the availability of essential commodities during Ramadan.

The advisor stated that the prices have been fixed after taking into consideration all market forces which leaves no room for an undue spike in the prices of essential commodities.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those whole sellers and retailers who shoot up prices abnormally and violate the rates fixed by the government.