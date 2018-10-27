Gamgeen Majeed Narabali: Father of generosity

Gowher Bhat
GamgeenMajeedNarabali was born 1963, in a quaint village Pingal Gam, in Kashmiri, the third son out of six boys born to Noor Mohamad and MukhtaBhat. His father earned his wages for their family working as a Sufi and faith healer.
The family lived in tight quarters, but Nor Mohamad and Mukhta were rich in so many other ways with a strong belief in God and preached the word that guided them to what their needs were.
As a result of their beliefs, Gamgeen and his brothers grew up humbled, thankful, and giving of themselves.
When he reached school age, his parents enrolled him into a government school, and he studies entailed, reading writing Kashmiri poetry and songs.
Unfortunately, Gamgeen could not continue his education and once he reached the tenth grade because of poverty. He obtained a position in social service as a social worker to help the needy and showed talents of his wisdom and kindness, which bestowed upon him from his father.
His humanity and kindness benefited other people like orphans, widows, and the physically disabled. His reputation prevailed, and soon the Pingal Gam town’s people respected him knowing he was the son of ‘Noor Soub’ a nickname his father obtained by the village people.
In the early 1980s his parents arranged a courtship with ShazadaBanoo, who was a friend and patron of Gamgeen’s father.
At first, Shazada was taken back because she lived in a large city and her betrothed lived in a small village. She became reluctant and wasn’t sure if she could adapt to living in a tiny community.
Her parents convinced her to meet Gamgeen saying he is an honorable man and she will be happy. Shazada decided to respect her parents’ choice and their wishes for an arranged marriage.
To her surprise, she felt a connection with Gamgeen and shortly after that, married in 1985, and now they are parents’ to two sons.
Gamgeen continued his profession in social work and now is the chairman of the committee in Jammu another region in Kashmir. His praiseworthy and trustworthy beliefs always paved his way to God. He often quotes and says, “It is my moral duty.” His willingness to help his community is profound.
Gamgeen will help and assist anyone that is in despair. He’s donated over the years 160 pints of blood, his willingness to help people is amicable.
One time, he heard about a woman that he didn’t know that she needed blood. She was going to die if she didn’t have a transfusion.
Gamgeen didn’t hesitate and hurried to the district hospital and volunteered to give a pint. He graciously coordinates cleaning drives in his community, which includes: hospitals, roads, and graveyards.
During the flood of 2014, half of the state of Kashmir was destroyed. It flooded the streets and homes, and citizens lost loved ones, their homes crumbled. The sight of this tragedy tugged at Gamgeen heart, and he decided to help them to pull their lives back on track.
After caring for his own family; he coordinated and reached out to services, collecting drinking water, food, and dry clothes, handing out to the victims.
He teaches and has set an example for the future generations encouraging them to be responsible human beings. He’s steadfast on his culture and moral values, instilling his wisdom into them.
Till this day he's petitioned against the dowry system. His motivation and goal is to correct severe humane issues in his state and he will not stop until he makes a difference.
He’s organized seminars and made speeches to medical aid camps, spoke against child labor, and the prevention of drugs abuse, all by following the path of God.
Gamgeen’s persona had made his way into the hearts and souls of the Kashmiri people and is referred to as ‘Father of Generosity’.
Last year, the government had offered Gamgeen to compete for the state's award. Gamgeen was honoured and grateful, but he lost by a smidgen to his component.
The award will be given out this year again, and again he was notified that he is one of the nominees.
Gamgeen deserves recognition for his lifelong service as his accomplishments are exemplary by spreading his wisdom to all who are fortunate to cross his path.