Galwanpora Hyderpora residents decry dilapidated roads

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bad condition of road after the completion of drain projects months before here has irked the local populace in Galwanpora area of Hyderpora in Srinagar, demanding immediate redressal of their genuine grievance.

‘The condition of the road is in bad condition and has added further to the vows of the locals and students in the area who find difficulty in travelling,” said Abdul Rehman.

The road from Jamia Masjid Hyderpora to Gangbugh is in dilapidated condition, thus leaving the pedestrians to lurch at large.

“It becomes very difficult for people to pass through this road despite repeated requests for its repairs but the concerned authorities have not paid any attention to the genuine demand of the residents,” the locals said.

“Whenever it rains, the potholes get filled with and thereby making it hard for the pedestrians to walk on a resident said. The residents have appealed the Governor administration to order the immediate repair of the lane. (KNS)