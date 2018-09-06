Gallows and Guilty

As we read about another gruesome rape-and-murder of a girl child, the excruciating pains seem to pass on to our collective being and stir our conscience. After reading the details that the police has shared about the Uri rape-and-murder case, we are not even in a position to undo the torment and agony it evokes. The twin crimes – rape-and-murder of Kathua girl earlier and now the rape-and-murder of Uri girl – have forced us to rethink on a number of issues related to violence, gender, gruesome crimes, punishment, the law and the scale of justice. The similarities in the two cases are glaringly conspicuous – it is the brutality shown by the merciless killers against the helpless and powerless victims that mostly defines these crimes. The first reaction, only humanly possible, is to show no mercy to the criminals. The second reaction is no different as we fail to find an exemplary punishment to be awarded to the perpetrators in the book of the law. It was the helplessness of the people, the vulnerability and dangers associated with certain malefic behaviours that made people demand the death sentence to rapists. The state supported the just cause when it enacted the law that awards death penalty to those guilty of rape of a minor. As per law, it is gallows for guilty – but does the horrific crime stop there? Perhaps we have to look beyond the book of the law and public reaction to stop the serious crimes that have had us fired up. Some answers need to be found out in the social domain and fabric. The heads of social and religious establishments across the state must pass on their decrees that are no less punitive. The message shouldn’t be just unanimous in its character but strong and substantial in its content.