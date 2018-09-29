Galaxy FC wins ‘Open Youth Football’ tourney

Srinagar:
Srinagar based Galaxy Football Club (GFC) on Friday won the Open Youth Football tournament in sudden death style—winning the final by 0-0 margin over Gangbuk football club.
In what is apparently one of the couple of football events in the City held with lot of professionalism thanks to the teams Galaxy Football Club (GFC) Gangbuk Football Club, who thrived on its rich experience in featuring many such finals. The tournament was held at Aluchi Bagh, Srinagar.
After years of being kicked around, Kashmiri football is finally finding its feet in Kashmir region with youngsters proving their mettle in the world popular game. Pertinently back in the day when the maharajas ruled Kashmir, football was a source of entertainment for the people after toiling all day at work. The accessibility of the game made it popular among the masses—all that was needed was a ball that they could chase in the many fields that dot the countryside.
Captain, Galaxy FC, Feroz Ahmad said as the economy improved in Kashmir, department teams such as SRTC and Power Development Corporation (PDC) too restarted and featured in the local league. He hoped that more and more corporate and government departments come forward to feature and sponsor the local sportspersons in the leagues and local tournaments.
“Now we have many clubs coming up across Kashmir region, we certainly have healthy competition in the state as well,” Ahmad said.
Avid soccer player and vice- captain, Galaxy FC, Aqib Amin Bhat said it was an amazing experience to play with such a talented lot. He said government as well as the sports council has a major role to play because the youth now have sports to look forward to. According to organizers, there was something for the young talent right through the tournament. The prominent game promoters later gave away prizes to the winners.