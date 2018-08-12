Gagan Bhagat's statement a mistake, will be corrected: Kavinder Gupta

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta Sunday said the statement of party legislator Gagan Bhagat in support of Article 35-A was a mistake on his part which will be corrected soon.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, he said at times, some of the leaders and workers of the party aren't well versed with the party's policy and stand on certain issues.
"The statement will soon be corrected," he said.
On Saturday, Bhagat had left the party red-faced after he came out in support of Article 35-A which his party BJP has always been opposing.
Bhagat had told media persons that Jammuites will pick up guns and pelt stones if the Article 35-A is scrapped in the state.