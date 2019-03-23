GAD Secy takes stock of Winter Secretariat functioning

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department Hilal Ahmad Parray today took stock of working at Winter Secretariat and also inspected the ongoing construction works in the Civil Secretariat, here today.

Parray instructed the concerned agencies to complete all the ongoing works before shifting of bi-annual Darbar Move to Srinagar.

Special Secretary Winter Secretariat, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Director Estates, Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz and other senior officers were also present.