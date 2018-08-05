About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

G H Mir warns of dangerous consequences

Published at August 05, 2018


G H Mir warns of dangerous consequences

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 04:

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President Ghulam Hassan Mir Saturday said any attempt to do away with Article 35-A of the constitution of India would be of dangerous consequence.
In a statement issued here, he said there was already a deep sense of mistrust between the people of Jammu Kashmir and Government of India.
“If anything is done with Article 35-A, this will deepen the mistrust and faith which in no way is in the national interests. DPN shares the concerns of the people of Jammu Kashmir and is with them on every front to defend Article 35-A,” Mir said. “GoI has to come forward to do away the misgivings.”
He appreciated people of the State for showing solidarity with one another on the issue irrespective of region and religion.

 

