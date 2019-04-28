About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

G H Mir urges Govt to reconsider e-ticketing

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir Saturday demanded authorities to withdraw the order of starting online e-ticketing for Gandola in Gulmarg.
In a statement to KNS, Mir said it was the direct attack on the livelihood of the traders affiliated with the trade.
Mir added that keeping in view of the sufferings of the trade community, authorities must reconsider their decision so that they could heave a sigh of relief. (KNS)

