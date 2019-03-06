G B Pant Hospital witnesses 0.4 % decline in infant deaths

March 06, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Hospital authorities attribute decline to improved services, facilities

The infant mortality has again declined at Kashmir’s lone pediatric tertiary care hospital, G B Pant, from 3.5% in 2015 to 3 % in 2018 while the authorities attribute the decrease to improved childcare services amid a surge in admissions.

As per figures maintained by the hospital’s record section, admissions have witnessed surge but the deaths have shown decline as compared to the previous years.

“In 2015, 19,300 children were admitted and out of them 692 (3.5%) died. In 2016, the hospital saw 17,023 admissions and 592 (3.4%) among them died,” reveals the figures accessed by The Rising Kashmir.

The statistics said that in 2017, the pediatric tertiary care saw 19,041 admissions and of them 650 (3.4%) died. Similarly, in 2018 out of 19,258 admissions, 578 (3.0%) infants have died.

On an average, 280-300 children stay admitted at the lone children hospital in the valley which is overburdened and bears huge referral from the peripheral hospitals of Kashmir valley.

Head Department of Pediatrics, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Ahmad said they have been able to improve interventions over the years.

“The basic intervention is control of infections by which children are able to control sickness by improving standards of intensive care units particularly neonatal and pediatric,” he said.

Ahmad said they had been able to train the doctors and paramedical staff of district hospitals with the support of the National Health Mission (NHM) which has helped them a lot.

“Now many subspecialties are coming up like neonatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology so these have helped us in bringing down the mortality figure,” he said.

The senior pediatrician said they have introduced the Family Participatory Care (FPC) where parents are made part of the whole management of care of any ailment.

“We educate parents about hand washing, which has brought down many types of infections in intensive care units. It is simple but it has revolutionized everything,” he said.

As per the doctors, high chances of mortality are in the age group of 0-2 months and 2 months to five years and in the age groups, mortality is high and highest in first seven days after birth.

The causes of death in the first seven days as per Ahmad are premature births, infection and traumatic delivery and sometimes jaundice.

“In 2-5 years the most common cause would be diarrhea, respiratory infections. And we have been able to control these things,” he said adding interventions had helped them.

Another pediatrician at GB Pant Hospital said the biggest contributor of deaths was poor facilities at peripheries saying they receive high risk patients and their deaths can’t be avoided.

“Low birth weight and late referrals are major causes. Of the hundreds of infants admitted here, many are unable to survive despite having exclusive treatment services,” he said.

The hospital also receives patients from private hospitals of Srinagar and most of the times after premature deliveries, which is also a contributing factor of mortality.

Another reason for infant deaths is the rate of C-section which has gone up over the years and premature deliveries are high and aren’t noticed especially in private hospitals.

Doctors have observed that when a child is born with complications, no referral or special operation procedure (SOPs) is followed by the medicos, especially in the district hospitals.

“If childcare facilities are available in district hospitals deaths will decline. But on the contrary, there are no facilities at peripheries and there are no ventilators even in hospitals,” he said.

On the other side infants from 0-1 year, who remain admitted at the hospital get out of pocket expenses under National Health Mission (NHM).

Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Kanwarjit Singh said often there is no oxygen cylinder with referral cases in ambulances and they become high-risk till they reach the hospital.

“The ventilators have been extended to 21 as compared to 2012 when there were only five. After 2012, two Oxygen Plants had been commissioned with the strength of 440 and 500 LPM,” he said.

Singh said they get patients from Banihal, Kargil, Uri, Karnah etc stating that the equipment had been upgraded and added tremendously which has helped in the decline.

As per the hospital officials, 70% of the patients falling in the age of 0-1 are provided out of pocket expenses under NHM.

“Facilities under NHM scheme—Janani Shishu Surakhsha Karyakram (JSSK) include free drugs, investigations, disposables, and drop back facilities to patients unto one year,” said an official.

Delayed treatment as per doctors is also a causing factor for infant deaths as hospitals at tertiary care level are grappling with poor infrastructure in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs).

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com