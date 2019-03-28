G B Pant hospital gets 3rd oxygen plant of 500 LPM capacity

March 28, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The government has approved third 500 Litres per Minute (LPM) oxygen plant facility for GB Pant Children Hospital Srinagar under the Centrally sponsored scheme National Health Mission (NHM, in addition to the existing facility.

Earlier, the demand for the installation of the new oxygen concentrator plant was raised by the Government Medical College, Srinagar in its detailed project report.

“Now we have got an approval for the installation of additional 500 LPM facility that will be commissioned very shortly,” an official at the hospital told The Rising Kashmir.

He said the government has approved Rs 1.15 crore and the additional facility will be completed within a period of six months.

In this regard, an authorization has been given to Mechanical Hospital and Central Heating Division Srinagar which has also issued a tender for the project.

“This is an additional facility and after this, we will be able to supply oxygen cylinders to other associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar. This is important,” the official said.

The lone children hospital in the valley already has two oxygen plants in place – one having 446 LPM capacity and another 500 LPM—catering to oxygen needs of the patients.

At present, there are 21 ventilators, 11 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, 6 high flow machines and around 200 oxygen points at the hospital.

“If there is any technical snag anytime it will help at that time. We need more oxygen here than other hospitals,” said an official associated with the development.

He said in winters the occupancy remains high as compared to summer months at the lone tertiary care children facility.

“It will give relief to the patients and to the existing infrastructure. If it is approved we would be able to fill the cylinders of other associated hospitals too,” he said.

The new facility as per the officials will help to install more ventilators at the hospital which is bearing burden due to the huge patient referral from peripheral hospitals.

The hospital administration has also written to the Cantonment Board authorities to allow them to dismantle few washrooms in the hospital premises to construct a room for new oxygen facility.

The Rising Kashmir had earlier reported that the infant mortality has declined at the hospital from 3.5% in 2015 to 3% in 2018 with the authorities attributing the decrease to improved childcare services amid a surge in admissions.