G B Pant Hospital facing oxygen deficiency

GMC Srinagar writes to Govt for installation of additional facility
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 15:
The oxygen plant facility installed in 2010 at Kashmir’s only pediatric hospital (tertiary care) G B Pant at Sonwar is bearing a heavy load and is not able to meet the requirement of patients.
To ease the burden on existing oxygen facility at the hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has written to the Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM) urging to install an additional oxygen concentration facility.
“A 446 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen plant facility installed in 2010 doesn’t meet the requirement of patients due to the installation of additional life-saving equipment,” reads the draft proposal framed by GMC Srinagar.
Despite installation of ventilators for Neonatal ICU, Pediatric ICU, radiology equipment and upgradation of additional wards and District Early Intervention Centre, the existing facility has not been upgraded since last eight years.
The demand for the additional facility has also been raised by the medical college authorities in Detailed Project Report (DPR) citing reason that the hospital has distinction of being only tertiary care pediatric hospital in Kashmir valley.
“The medical college has formulated a comprehensive report through Mechanical Engineering Department at a cost of 1.5 crore rupees to cater to the requirement,” reads the draft proposal of projected demand.
GMC Srinagar has requested the government to release the funds for installation of oxygen concentration in the interest of patient care so that the work is taken for execution during the current financial year 2018-19.
An official in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department said the development was discussed in a recently held meeting at New Delhi chaired by the high rung officials of the Health Department.
“It will bring a relief to the existing facility and the patients in the long run. If it is approved we could fill cylinders of other associated hospitals too,” said the official privy to the development.
An official at the children hospital said the additional facility will help the hospital to install more ventilators at the overburdened facility.
“The existing oxygen facility is overburdened and still, oxygen cylinders are used in bulk by the hospital authorities to meet the huge requirement which creates problems,” he said.
Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME department, Atal Dulloo told The Rising Kashmir that they have taken up the matter with the Government of India (GoI).
“We have proposed the installation of an additional oxygen concentration facility and expect its approval soon,” he said.
