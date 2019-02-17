G B Pant hospital clarifies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
The administration of G B Pant Children hospital Saturday refuted the news of oxygen shortage at the hospital and said that sufficient amount of Oxygen is present in the hospital.
According to the statement issued by the hospital, the report of having only one oxygen plant at the hospital is not factual, as the hospital has presently two oxygen plants of 446 LPM capacity and 500 LPM capacity, catering to the oxygen needs of the hospital.
The statement said the hospital has four (4) back-up oxygen banks installed at the Neonatal and Paediatric ICU of the hospital and at the oxygen plant as well, in addition to the buffer of bulk oxygen cylinders.