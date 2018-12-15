FWS students initiate traffic awareness campaign

Srinagar Dec 14:
Students of Foundation World School (FWS) have initiated a traffic awareness campaign to sensitize people about the traffic rules, norms and road safety measures to help reduce effect of traffic jams on roads.
In this regard the students council visited different administrative offices of Budgam district to discuss their proposed plan of action and possible solutions for better management and regulation of traffic in the district. They visited Deputy Commissioner, SSP and ARTO Budgam offices who interacted with the participating students and appreciated the step while assuring the support of their offices.
According to the management of the school, the traffic awareness program will be taken up further in collaboration with traffic management departments wherein selected volunteer students will be given responsibility of sensitizing people about traffic rules. “Awareness drives in this regard will also be initiated by involving other school students in the mission,” said Director FWS.
He added that the awareness campaign will help the students become responsible citizens of tomorrow and will also provide them a platform to serve society at a younger age.
The Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO Budgam) stressed on the need for creating such an environment in schools which would inculcate values of social responsibility in the students. He expressed to extend his support in training school staff and students to reach the goal.
“Students take up different community projects as a part of 'Global Perspective' subject which develops their sense of belonging and contribution to the society and the world as a whole,” said Dean, FWS.
It was observed by the students that the traffic jams resulted out of roadside parking and also, there was a need of parking lots in the area. Besides that, awareness about traffic rules, safety measures and precautions during driving is required too. “Educating people about traffic rules is as important as enforcing traffic laws in traffic management system,” said a representative of Students council.