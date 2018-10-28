FWS organizes workshop for school leaders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
Foundation World School (FWS), Humhama in collaboration with Millennia 21st century academy, Indonesia Saturday organized a workshop on ‘21st Century Education’ for school leaders.
According to a handout issued here, the workshop was conducted with a goal to strengthen the leadership and administrative capacity to be better as an educational leader.
It reads that the participants collaboratively exchanged experiences and expertise to stay ahead of the curve in moving towards the future of education by getting inspired and equipped with modern trends and techniques.
“The workshop aimed to elaborate the need for a revised system of education which is not only student friendly, but comprehensive in nature,” said Sayed Hyder, CEO Millennia 21st century academy. Hyder has over 18 years international expertise to assist and lead clients in achieving their desired outcomes through practical and readily applicable solutions
Speaking on the occasion, director FWS said they take initiatives where other schools and educational institutes can also benefit as it is a collaborative effort to make a difference in the current education system and preparing our children for challenges of the future.
“Global scenario is changing and education forms the very base of it. Thus, it’s imperative for any school to possess the tools, models and approaches to be successful in 21st century educational system,” he said.