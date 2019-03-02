Future of 300 FAT-run schools, 10000 teachers, one lakh students at stake

Srinagar:
The parents whose wards are enrolled in the schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust Jammu and Kashmir here in Kashmir are worried about the future of their wards as the authorities have reportedly issued notices to various schools—asking them to stop the educational activities forthwith.
The development comes a day after the Government of India banned Jamaat-e-Islami for its alleged links within militants.
Local newsgathering agency, KNS, quoting sources said that at least 300 schools are being run by FAT having 10 thousand teachers with an approx enrolment of one lakh students.
They said most of the students were orphans, belonging to poor and downtrodden families. They said FAT is imparting education without caste, colour and creed.
The uncertainty over the closure of schools has put the career and future of students, teachers and others working in the schools at stake, besides causing anxiety among the parents of those whose wards are enrolled in these schools.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Falah-e-Aam Trust Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Maqbool talking to KNS said “We have no direct relation with Jamaat-e-Islami as FAT is solely confined in imparting education.”
He said Jamaat is a political organization and those who have some kind of grudge with it should deal with them politically. He confirmed that notices were sent to school authorities at various places.
“At least 18 among 300 schools are directly controlled by FAT and rest is administered by local committees,” he said. He said FAT will knock the doors of Court to seek continuation of smooth conduct of educational activities so that the future of students and career of teachers and other office bearers is not ruined.