FUTAK demands revocation of DSEK suspension orders

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Federation of University Teachers Associations of Kashmir (FUTAK) – an amalgam of the teachers associations of the University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir and SKAUST-Kashmir – has questioned the timing and intent behind the ‘overzealous' actions of Director, School Education Kashmir wherein several school teachers have been suspended for remaining absent from duties one day prior and one day after Eid-ul-Fitr, while at the same time allowing pooja holidays for five days through a government order issued by DSEJ vide No. DSEJ/Gen/52227-43 dated 31-10-2018.

In a statement issued here FUTAK spokesperson said that without challenging the legality of action taken by DSEK, Presidents of Teachers Associations of UoK, SKAUST-K and CUK have in a joint statement stated that by such unpleasant actions DSEK has under blemished the religious fervour and gaiety with which these festivals are celebrated across the world.

A spokesperson of the Federation in a statement has while fully endorsing the academic accountability and punctuality of teachers in schools, colleges and universities termed these actions of DSEK as uncalled for and suggested him to pay greater attention towards other important issues concerning the school education in government sector like poor performance of students in board examinations, thin attendance in classrooms, poor infrastructure of govt. schools, below standard lab facilities, non-competitiveness with private schools, over-charging of fee by private schools etc rather than exhibiting muscle power on religious festivals when hardly any students turn up for the classwork.

FUTAK has called upon the government for streamlining Eid holidays for at least three days by issuing a proper administrative order to this effect on the analogy of other religious festivals like Diwali in other parts of India and Christmas in other parts of the world when all government offices and educational institutions remain closed for several days and special trains and other services are offered to facilitate the celebrations.

FUTAK has called upon the government to revoke these suspension orders forthwith and reprimand the DSEK for his highly discriminatory and selective approach towards the teachers belonging to a particular community and for displaying complete ‘lack of sensitivity’ in dealing with such a religious matter. He should have made his intended actions very much clear well in advance rather than catching the teachers ‘off-guard’ on such an auspicious occasion, FUTAK spokesperson added.