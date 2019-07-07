FUTAK calls for revocation of highway restrictions

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Federation of University Teachers Associations of Kashmir (FUTAK)— an amalgam of the teachers associations of the University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and SKAUST-Kashmir – has called for revocation of restrictions on the movement of civilian vehicles in the wake of ongoing Amarnath yatra.

In a statement issued here, spokesperson of the federation in a joint press statement has expressed concerns on the “gross inconvenience”— caused to a vast section of the local as well as the non-local population on an account of these restrictions.

The spokesman of the federation said that the horticulture, agriculture, education, health, trade and industrial sectors are taking a big hit and suffering huge losses as a result of these restrictions.

Further the spokesman has stated that Amarnath yatra has been going on since decades but never before has it caused any such difficulties at this scale in the normal movement of civilian population on the national highway. Local populace has always extended its full support and cooperation in its smooth conduct and therefore they should not be made to suffer unnecessarily on this account.

FUTAK therefore demands the present state government to revoke these restrictions forthwith and allow hassle-free movement of civilian vehicles all across J&K state throughout the year.