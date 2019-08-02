Further strengthening relations between govt and people my priority: Sherish

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Assumes charge of Director Information and Public Relations

Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Dr Sherish Asghar Thursday said that her priorities will be to further strengthen the relations between government and people.

“It (DIPR) is an important department, and face of the government. So our priorities will be to further strengthen the relations between the government and people,” she told Kashmir News Service (KNS) after taking charge as Director DIPR.

Sherish, who was Deputy Commissioner Budgam till recently, said media is the fourth pillar of democracy and she understands its importance. “As an officer, I want relationship with press should remain positive and healthy. Media has an important role to play in today’s world,” she said.

Asked how DIPR would play its role to help out media persons to discharge their duties freely, the Director said, “Reporter in today’s scenario has to work under difficult conditions on ground. We will sit with them and hold an interaction with all stakeholders and see where they face problems and where we can help them out.”

“I will also discuss these issues with my officers,” she added. (KNS)