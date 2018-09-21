Furnish details of unfunded, languishing projects: Finance dept tells Secys

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Government has asked the Administrative Secretaries to furnish details of all the unfunded/languishing projects pertaining to their respective Departments.
“All the Administrative Secretaries are requested to furnish details of the unfunded/languishing projects pertaining to their respective Departments latest by 30th September, 2018,” said a communication issued by the Finance Department.
It said the Government has already constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) for approving unfunded projects which shall be funded through Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd. “The projects will be considered for funding by High Powered Committee on first come first service basis through JKIDFC,” it said.