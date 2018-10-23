Furnish details of corrupt officials: HC directs Govt

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In a multi-crore embezzlement case of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, Handwara division, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday directed government to provide status of disciplinary proceedings against erring officials—involved in swindling of funds meant for providing potable water o people of Handwara in north Kashmir.
The court directed the authorities to furnish the details and particulars of all those officials involved in the embezzlement and irregularities in multi-crore scam.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe, passed the direction that the particulars of the erring officials involved in the scam be provided by next date of hearing, listed on 27 November 2018.
Apart from that, the court imposed fine of Rs. 5,000 on PHE department, Horticulture department, Agriculture department, Floriculture department, Fisheries department, Pollution Control Board, Department of Geology and Mining, for non-compliance of earlier order dated 24 September 2018.
Earlier on 24 September 2018, the court has directed the authorities to provide the particulars of officials involved in the misappropriation of funds, meant for the water scheme.
Vigilance Organization of Kashmir has reported that embezzlement of funds, worth crores of rupees has taken place in the PHE department, Handwara, but no name, involved in the irregularities of funds, has been spelled out by the concerned authorities before the court.
Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation, on the scam involving siphoning of around Rs 45 crores, in the PHE department, Handwara, which was meant for providing safe drinking water to Handwara and adjoining hilly areas.
The drinking water scheme in Handwara division was carried under National Rural Drinking Water Program (NRDWP). The funds meant to be utilized on the scheme, was siphoned by the officials of PHE department, Handwara.
The scam came to light in April 2014, involving fraudulent withdrawal of crores of rupees from the official account which was managed by the Executive Engineer, PHE division, Handwara, under the National Rural Drinking Water Program (NRDWP) Scheme. FIR in the scam has been registered in Police Station Handwara after the scam surfaced in PHE department of Handwara Division.
After a month, PIL was filed before the court seeking probe into the scam to brought under book the erring officials. Various employees from the rank of Executive Engineer to Junior Engineer are under suspension and are facing trial.