Furnish Action Plan on creation of sports facilities: High Court to YSS

Directs for completion of recruitment process of Rehbar-i-Khel at earliest
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 16:
The High Court has directed Secretary, Department of Youth Services
and Sports (DYSS), J&K to place an action plan regarding the creation
of facilities which are required in respect of the concerned sports,
the manner in which the facilities would be created, the allocation
of funds in respect thereof, the manner in which interest in the
sports concerned would be generated and opportunity created to the
children and youth in the State to participate in the sports.
Secretary, DYSS was directed to place before the court an action plan
after convening meetings of the authorized representatives of
concerned authorities, sports associations, and sports federations.
The Court while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the
availability of sports facilities in the State, directed the
authorities that the meeting in terms of this order shall be held
within a period of two weeks.
The Court also warned that in case the respondents failed to comply
with the Court orders passed today, “we shall have no option but to
direct the personal appearance of their representatives inasmuch as a
solemn duty is owed by them to the children and youth in the State of
J&K so far as the awareness and creation of facilities for the
development of the sports within the State is concerned as well,” the
Court noted in order.
The Court also directed Secretary DYSS to inform amicus curiae Syed
Faisal Qadri about the time and date of meeting to ensure his
participation in meeting.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev
Kumar took strong note after respondents failed to disclose about the
creation and availability of facilities of various sports and termed
it “unfortunate.”
“Even the State government has failed to disclose anything other than
the status of construction/upgradation of the Bakshi Stadium,
Srinagar and the Moulana Azad Stadium, Jammu,” Chief Justice Gita
Mittal remarked.
The bench observed that various Sports Associations impleaded as
respondents receiving funds from the Ministry of Youth, Affairs and
Sports, Government of India, have failed to respond to the repeated
notices issued by the Court.
“There is no dispensation of any of the allocation to these sports
organizations in the State of J&K. Such a situation cannot be
countenanced under any circumstances,” the bench remarked.
Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir was directed to file a status
report of the sports wise facilities which are being provided and are
to be made available in the State and also the deficiencies therein.
With regard to Rehbar-i-Khel recruitment process, the Court directed
State authorities to complete the recruitment process in all
districts within a period of two months.
The bench directed the respondents to furnish a district wise status
report regarding Rehbar-i-Khel appointments which shall be considered
by the Court.
The bench directed the authorities to complete the process of
Rehbar-e-Khel at earliest.
“Let process of these appointments and implementation thereof be
positively completed at the earliest,” the bench remarked.
The direction came after a fresh status report dated 1st February 2019
filed by the Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, discloses
creation of 3000 posts of Rehbar-e-Khel vide Government Order dated
October 27, 2017.
The report states that sanction stands accorded for engagements in
district Budgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal.
It also states that the engagement orders with regard to district
Samba, Doda, Kupwara, Kulgam and Kargil are under process.
It also discloses the filing and pendency of a writ petition being SWP
No. 472/2018 Anil Khajuria & Ors v. State of JK & Ors wherein an
order dated 12th March 2018 has been passed staying the selection
process.
The report has also made a reference to another writ petition being
SWP No. 1397/2018 Showkat Rasool Wani & Ors. vs. State of JK & Ors
wherein the interim order dated 27th June 2018 has been passed with
regard to appointments in district Kupwara.
In this connection, the Court directed the authorities to ensure that
applications for immediate hearing and expeditious disposal of these
writ petitions be filed at the earliest.
“Every endeavor shall be made to ensure expeditious disposal of both
these writ petitions. No unwarranted adjournments shall be sought by
the parties,” Court directed.