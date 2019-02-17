About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Furnish Action Plan on creation of sports facilities: High Court to YSS

Published at February 17, 2019 01:17 AM 0Comment(s)267views

Directs for completion of recruitment process of Rehbar-i-Khel at earliest


Syed Rukaya

Srinagar, Feb 16:‎

The High Court has directed Secretary, Department of Youth Services
and Sports (DYSS), J&K to place an ‎action plan regarding the creation
of facilities which are required in respect of the concerned sports,
the ‎manner in which the facilities would be created, the allocation
of funds in respect thereof, the manner in ‎which interest in the
sports concerned would be generated and opportunity created to the
children and ‎youth in the State to participate in the sports.‎

Secretary, DYSS was directed to place before the court an action plan
after convening meetings of the ‎authorized representatives of
concerned authorities, sports associations, and sports federations.‎

The Court while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the
availability of sports facilities in the State, ‎directed the
authorities that the meeting in terms of this order shall be held
within a period of two weeks. ‎

The Court also warned that in case the respondents failed to comply
with the Court orders passed today, “we ‎shall have no option but to
direct the personal appearance of their representatives inasmuch as a
solemn duty ‎is owed by them to the children and youth in the State of
J&K so far as the awareness and creation of facilities ‎for the
development of the sports within the State is concerned as well,” the
Court noted in order.‎

The Court also directed Secretary DYSS to inform amicus curiae Syed
Faisal Qadri about the time and date of ‎meeting to ensure his
participation in meeting.‎

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev
Kumar took strong note after respondents ‎failed to disclose about the
creation and availability of facilities of various sports and termed
it “unfortunate.”‎

‎“Even the State government has failed to disclose anything other than
the status of construction/upgradation ‎of the Bakshi Stadium,
Srinagar and the Moulana Azad Stadium, Jammu,” Chief Justice Gita
Mittal remarked.‎

The bench observed that various Sports Associations impleaded as
respondents receiving funds from the ‎Ministry of Youth, Affairs and
Sports, Government of India, have failed to respond to the repeated
notices ‎issued by the Court. ‎

‎“There is no dispensation of any of the allocation to these sports
organizations in the State of J&K. Such a ‎situation cannot be
countenanced under any circumstances,” the bench remarked.‎

Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir was directed to file a status
report of the sports wise facilities which ‎are being provided and are
to be made available in the State and also the deficiencies therein.‎

With regard to Rehbar-i-Khel recruitment process, the Court directed
State authorities to complete the ‎recruitment process in all
districts within a period of two months. ‎

The bench directed the respondents to furnish a district wise status
report regarding Rehbar-i-Khel ‎appointments which shall be considered
by the Court.‎

The bench directed the authorities to complete the process of
Rehbar-e-Khel at earliest.‎
‎“Let process of these appointments and implementation thereof be
positively completed at the earliest,” the ‎bench remarked.‎

The direction came after a fresh status report dated 1st February 2019
filed by the Joint Director, Youth ‎Services and Sports, discloses
creation of 3000 posts of Rehbar-e-Khel vide Government Order dated
‎October 27, 2017.‎

The report states that sanction stands accorded for engagements in
district Budgam, Baramulla and ‎Ganderbal. ‎
It also states that the engagement orders with regard to district
Samba, Doda, Kupwara, Kulgam and Kargil are ‎under process.‎

It also discloses the filing and pendency of a writ petition being SWP
No. 472/2018 Anil Khajuria & Ors v. State ‎of JK & Ors wherein an
order dated 12th March 2018 has been passed staying the selection
process.‎
The report has also made a reference to another writ petition being
SWP No. 1397/2018 Showkat Rasool Wani ‎& Ors. vs. State of JK & Ors
wherein the interim order dated 27th June 2018 has been passed with
regard to ‎appointments in district Kupwara. ‎

In this connection, the Court directed the authorities to ensure that
applications for immediate hearing and ‎expeditious disposal of these
writ petitions be filed at the earliest. ‎
‎“Every endeavor shall be made to ensure expeditious disposal of both
these writ petitions. No unwarranted ‎adjournments shall be sought by
the parties,” Court directed.‎

 

