Funeral prayers in absentia held for Manan Wani, associate

Srinagar:
Hundreds of people on Friday offered funeral prayers in absentia in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town and in central Kashmir’s Beerwah for the scholar rebel Manan Wani.
Eyewitness said that scores of people assembled after Friday prayers and offered funeral prayers for Wani and his associate killed in a gunfight in north Kashmir’s Handwara town on Saturday. Meanwhile, the residents of Beerwah also offered funeral prayers in absentia for the Slain scholar Manan and his associate immediately after the congregational Friday prayers culminated in the town. They said that hundreds of people after Friday prayers at grand mosque assembled in the main town and offered absentia prayers to the slain Scholar and his associate.