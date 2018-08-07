Funds Organization organizes plantation drive in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Divisional Fund Office, Jammu (J&K Funds Organization) in collaboration with department of Floriculture and department of Social Forestry, organised a plantation drive at the Finance Complex at Muthi Jammu on Monday.
According to an official, various varieties of plants such as Ashoka, Nerium, Bottle Brush, Hibiscus, Cassia, Tecoma etc. along with Chinar trees saplings were planted.
Director Floriculture, Jammu, Babila Rakwal, was the Chief Guest and Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Division Jammu Neha Mehta was the Guest of Honour on the occasion, he said.
Joint Director, Funds Organization, Bharti Sambyal, appreciated the efforts of department of Floriculture, and department of Social Forestry for extending cooperation for the plantation drive and urged staff members to adopt one sapling each and nurture it till it becomes a tree.
The Chief Accounts Officer, District Fund Office Jammu, Treasury Officer, Addl. Treasury, Talab Tillo Jammu, Accounts Officer, Audit & Inspections along with officers and staff members of various wings of Finance department housed in the Finance Complex, Muthi, Jammu participated in the plantation drive with great enthusiasm, the official added.