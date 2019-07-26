Funds meant for Panchayats not reaching grassroots

July 26, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

RDD issues directive to officials

Major chunk of funds, meant for Panchayats across Jammu and Kashmir aren’t reaching the grassroots as the Rural Development Department on Thursday issued directive to officials to ensure smooth utilization of resources.

According to officials, the RDD has been receiving complaints over non-utilization of funds at the grassroots level.

“It is mandatory to ensure that the funds, in the account of the Halqa Panchayat are properly used and that the funds balance available in these Halqa Panchayat account prior to the notification of constituted Panchayats or appointment of Administrators are in order and every transaction in the said Halqa Panchayat account /accounts was/is in order as per the financial rules/code,” the official order of the RDD reads.

After the panchayat polls, which were held last year, 4,483 panchayat halqas were created in the state out of which 2,135 panchayats are in the Kashmir. After the polls, the Government of India had decided to release Rs 3700 crore for Panchayats in the state.

To properly use these funds for the development of Panchayats, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) has been assigned the role to get the accounts of every Halqa Panchayat audited every year.

“DPOs of all the Districts are enjoined upon that till the formal Audit of the accounts is conducted through Chartered Accountants, they will get the details of bank statements of all the Panchayat Accounts from the concerned Banks from the date of previously audited accounts arid check the entries of the transactions vis—a—vis the Cash Book and see whether these transactions have been made after proper sanction or otherwise and that the financial propriety has been maintained,” the order further reads.

The Government has also directed these DPOs that if any discrepancy is found they should brought that matter into the notice of the Director Rural Development Kashmir with full details.

“DPOs shall also get the Panchayat account details of erstwhile Panchayats which have been merged with Municipal Corporation or Municipal Committees.”

However, Director Panchayati Raj, Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Nazir told Rising Kashmir that the utilization of funds has not been started yet.

“The action plan regarding the utilization of funds for different projects is under process. We have received funds from the government of India and transferred the amount to halqa Panchayats. But there is no execution on ground as the planning, action plans are yet to be finalized. After completing the action plan, there should be an approval of the proposals, he said.

He said that the funds would be properly used as there is an online system in place." The transfer of funds to the sarpanchs will be online. So, everything will be fine and clear."

Earlier, government amended Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 to provide devolution of funds, functions and functionaries to Panchayati Raj Institutions.

“All departments associated with these programmes and activities to issue necessary guidelines to their subordinate departments for their effective implementation.The Department concerned will also designate a nodal officer to coordinate with the department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj to remove bottlenecks, if any in the smooth implementation of these schemes,” the government had said.