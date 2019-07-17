Funding for unapproved developmental works to stop

July 17, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The state government has decided to stop the funding to developmental works which have been started without a proper administrative approval.

The rules set by government are that the concurrence of Finance and Planning and Development departments is mandatory for starting the works, which have however been violated.

Officials of Finance department however said that many departments have taken up works without taking administrative approval.

“Administrative approval must be accorded as per delegation of powers and in pursuance of circular instructions issued by the Finance Department from time to time,” read an official order issued over the matter.

The government has also constituted a four member committee, which will look into the developmental works that have been started without the administrative approval.

The committee will be headed by Financial Commissioner of the Finance Department also comprises Principal Secretary Housing and Urban development, Principal Secretary Planning development, and Commissioner Secretary School Education.

“The concerned administrative departments shall identify all such projects where administrative approval has not been accorded but are under execution and submit same to the committee for clearance and directions,” reads the official order. The committee has also been asked to look into these works and submit a report about recommendations to the government.

According to the officials, Governor’s administration has directed its Advisors to look into the works which have been stopped due to lack of approval by concerned departments. “Governor wants to resolve this issue so that those projects, which have been stopped, will be cleared,” they said.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had also issued directions for strictly following the rules and resolving “micro-level problems in a time bound manner.”

“All government departments including Corporations such as Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation, Police Housing Corporation must follow tendering process for allotment of works”, read the instructions issued by the Chief Secretary last month.

