Fund office constitutes grievance redressal cells

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of J&K Funds Organization has constituted grievance redressal cells at provincial level for settlement of complaints relating to services rendered by the organization.

The official spokesperson said accordingly, subscribers of General Provident Fund can contact these cells during office hours at jdfk.sgr@gmail.com and jointdirectorfund@gmail.com.

In case the complaints do not get redressed at the level of provincial grievance cells, the subscriber can contact the Directorate for settlement of the pending grievances at ddcfunds1@gmail.com.