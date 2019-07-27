Fund created for medical assistance of cancer patients

July 27, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

To help poor cancer patients of the state, the administration has approved a separate fund to bear the medical expenses of these patients.

According to an official order, the authorities have directed the Deputy Commissioners to grant financial assistance under J&K Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFFP) and J&K Medical Aid Trust (MAT) for the poor cancer patients of the state.

The fund provides necessary financial assistance to the people who come from poor backgrounds for cancer treatment and management including surgery, chemotherapy, and radio-therapy in government hospitals.

Under Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFFE), only permanent residents of the state whose family income doesn't exceed Rs 20,000 per month shall be eligible to receive the financial assistance.

The patients are eligible for the grant for treatment in government hospitals only on production of application form duly filled by the applicant, the medical certificate and income certificate.

Also, under the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Aid Trust scheme, the cases for financial, medical assistance in favor of patients would be recommended by the concerned Deputy Commissioners after verifying the financial status of the patients through the concerned tehsildars.

For availing these benefits, the patients have to fill up the forms which will be issued by the district administration.

Earlier, former Governor N N Vohra had approved a financial assistance of over Rs 50 lakh to 147 cancer patients of the state.

The state has witnessed 87 percent rise in cancer cases in the last 7 years.

According to official data, in 2018, 5642 cancer cases were registered in the state, while as 5731 cancer cases were recorded in 2017.

Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has revealed that it has registered 4619 fresh cancer cases in 2017 and the number is increasing.

In 2016, around 4000 patients were registered at the Centre. In 2014, 3,940 patients were registered, while the figures were lesser in 2013 and numbered 3,394.In 2011, only 3,957 patients were admitted at the RCC.

In 2012, nearly 3,288 patients were treated in the regional cancer centre of SKIMS. In 2010 as many as 2,623 cancer patients were registered at the centre which was “very less compared to the other years.”