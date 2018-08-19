Functioning of Sheep Husbandry Deptt reviewed in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSHOPIAN, AUGUST 18:
Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Dr Mohammad Sharief today visited Shopian and inspected the functioning of the Department.
The Director was accompanied by District Sheep Husbandry Officer Shopian Dr Rafiq Ahmad Shah and other officials and officers of the department.
During the visit, the Director stressed for putting in extra efforts for development of sheep and goat sector in which he said is crucial for the socio-economic uplift of rural masses of the district.
He also inspected the infrastructure of the farm and asked the officers to manage these farms on modern lines so that they serve as role model for the private breeders.
During the visit, the Director interacted with the nomads and assured them that their grievances will be addressed on priority.