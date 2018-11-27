Functioning of Revenue Deptt to be revamped: Vyas

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 26:
Advisor to the Governor, B B Vyas, on Monday said that functioning of the Revenue department would be revamped for ensuring effective and proper delivery of services.
According to an official, while taking cognizance of the several complaints projected by the deputations related to discrepancies in farad, intikhabs and seeking correction in the record of rights particularly in Jammu, the Advisor directed the officers to examine these and take corrective mechanism in a time bound manner.
He also called for convening meeting with Financial Commissioner Revenue and other senior officers of the department to work out a comprehensive mechanism for effective functioning of the department and to minimize the incidence of complaints.
The Advisor, as per the official, listened to the grievances of scores of deputations from different districts of Jammu division who had come to meet him here at Convention Center Jammu under the aegis of Governor's Grievance Cell. The Advisor said that a vibrant mechanism has been put in place to ensure that the people of the state get timely services besides ensuring that their grievances are redressed within shortest possible time and officers are responsive to their genuine demands.
The grievance redressal camp was attended by senior officers of District Administration, Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture and other allied Departments. More than 25 delegations and several individuals from various districts of Jammu Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal, the official added.
The Advisor while listening to the grievances of several deputations of the government employees directed that the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings be held immediately so that regular promotion of employees is not delayed. He directed Director Agriculture Jammu to immediately hold DPC meeting for promotion of the officials and to complete the process by mid-December.
Delegation of people from Panchgarian Nagrota raised the demand for construction of culverts and bridges in their area and sought intervention for fast pacing of works, the official added.
Deputation of Academic arrangement teachers of the Technical Education department sought regularization of their services.
All Jammu and Kashmir VRS Employees of SRTC demanded immediate release of their pending COLA arrears.Deputation of AEOs of Agriculture Department demanded settlement of their promotion cases and for removal of stagnation in their service, said the official.
Hospital Development Fund employees raised the issue of non-payment of their wages and regularization of their services.
Deputation from Paloura demanded realignment of the proposed flyover on the Jammu-Akhnoor four lane project passing through their area. Deputation from Bahu Fort raised the issue of correction of land records.
Deputation of people from Rani Bagh whose properties have been acquired for extension of the Jammu Airport raised issues related to their proper rehabilitation. Durga Nagar deputation demanded upgrading various facilities in their area.
International Human Right Organization projected several issues related to the youth and people of the state. Several other delegations and individuals from various areas apprised the Advisor with their problems related to revenue, agriculture, relief & rehabilitation, horticulture and sought intervention and immediate redressal.
The Advisor asked officers for prompt action on the issues projected by the deputations stressing on regular field visits for getting the requisite feedback on the ground.
He said that they should also ensure follow-up on the directions being given to them so that the people do not face any inconvenience and deliverance increases on ground.