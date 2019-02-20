Functioning of JJB reviewed at Baramulla

Baramulla, February 19:
Chairman Juvenile Justice Board Jammu and Kashmir Retd Justice Hasnain Masoodi today convened a meeting with the concerned officers here at Dak bungalow to review the functioning of the board.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Director ICPS G A Sofi, Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Baramulla Fayaz Qureshi, SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom, District Social Welfare Officer Showket Ahmad Showket and various others concerned.
On the occasion, a thorough discussion with regard to the smooth functioning of the board was held wherein the chairman stressed for disseminating awareness about child rights through various mediums. He said that access to speedy justice is the cornerstone of a welfare democracy besides terming the rehabilitation of children in conflict with law need of the hour.
Meanwhile, the Chairman was briefed by Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Baramulla about various issues hampering its proper functioning during which the chairman assured that the issues shall be taken up with concerned authorities for their timely redressal.
In compliance to the direction of the Executive Chairman NALSA and as directed by Executive Chairman J&K SLSA, a Lok Adalat is to be scheduled on 09 March 2019. Litigants/applicants on Pre-Litigation or Post- litigation Stage who want to amicable settle their cases in the said National Lok Adalat can approach their respective courts in the entire district of Kupwara on or before 09 March 2019.