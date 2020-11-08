Functioning of FG&P Department reviewed

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Commissioner/ Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, (FG&P) Department, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad today took an overall review of the maintenance, development of existing gardens and parks, commercial floriculture, heritage Mughal gardens and development of theme gardens in various districts of Kashmir division, a press statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the physical and financial progress made with respect to the CapEx plan 2020-21.

On the occasion, the Director Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather gave a detailed presentation on the status and progress of works undertaken by the department through aPowerPoint presentation.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officers to complete all the ongoing works by the end of this month positively.

While discussing the opening of already sanctioned Hi-tech Nursery at sub-station Polo Ground Srinagar, the Commissioner directed the concerned to come up with a detailed proposal for creating the facility.

The meeting was informed that 1.5 million tulip bulbs (62 varieties) are to be planted during the ‘Tulip Show’ 2021 in the Tulip Garden, out of which 5.3 lakh bulbs are being imported. Besides these, it was also informed that 60,000 hyacinths and 20,000 daffodils are also to be planted.

It was also given out that six Mughal gardens have been included in the UNESCOs tentative list of heritage sites and DPRs with respect to priority works are being formulated in consultation with Archives and Archaeology department.

On the creation of theme gardens, the meeting was told that land has been identified in some of the districts by Revenue authorities and work will be shortly started on the project.

The Commissioner directed the officers to make proposals for already identified land in various districts and reflect them in the next year`s plan.

He also instructed the concerned to issue tenders for ticketing outsources before the coming tourist season and make separate proposals for an online ticketing system.

The meeting also discussed returning of gardens and parks being maintained by other organisations and the Commissioner directed the concerned to submit a proposal in this regard.

On the Sakura project, the Commissioner directed the concerned to complete identified works prior to Tulip Show 2021.

While discussing the status of commercial floriculture in the state, the Commissioner directed the concerned to frame a policy in the shortest possible time for the benefit of flower growers.

The Commissioner laid emphasis on awareness camps and training for flower growers and instructed the Director to organise such programmes so that growers could benefit from it.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather, Dy. Directors Central, Planning and Kashmir, Ex. Engineer Floriculture besides District Floriculture Officers and Assistant Floriculture Officers.