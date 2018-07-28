Functioning of D&FCO reviewed

Srinagar, July 27:
Controller Drugs & Food Control Organization (D&FCO) Srinagar, Lotika Khajuria, today chaired a meeting to take stock of the Organization’s functioning.
Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Food Safety, Drug Analyst- Kashmir Division, officials entrusted with enforcement of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder, members of trade fraternity and other concerned attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the Controller impressed upon the concerned to strive hard to achieve the objectives enshrined under Drug Regulation Act.
The Inspectorate staff was instructed to further improve their working by adopting a scientific approach towards their lawful duties and book the offenders after thorough investigation.
The government analyst was urged to work towards removing the constraints of testing capacity in the drug testing laboratories.
The Licensing authorities were instructed to adopt a very strict attitude towards such pharmacies who are indulging in unauthorized sale of habit-forming drugs. They were impressed upon to cancel licenses of vendors/chemist shops found committing repeated omissions in concerned legal provisions.