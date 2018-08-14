Full dress rehearsal of I-Day held across Jammu province

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day celebrations was held on Monday across the Jammu province, an official said.
He said at Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade here at Mini-Stadium Parade Ground.
Div Com took the salute at the march past comprising contingents of District Police, CRPF, JKAP, NCC, Forest Protection Force and students drawn from various schools.
IGP Jammu SD Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, ADDC Suraiya Jabeen, ADC Kanta Devi, ADC Arun Manhas besides other senior officers of different departments were also present on the occasion.
A scintillating cultural bonanza, featuring patriotic and culture themes besides message against the social evils was presented by the Children drawn from government and private schools of the city and its peripheries.
The event witnessed a large participation of school children, civil society members, contingents of belt force personnel, senior civil and police functionaries.
At Samba, Additional District Development Commissioner Pankaj Magotra hoisted the tricolour and took the salute at the march past comprising 43 contingents drawn from District Police, NCC and schools.
Students from various government and private schools presented a colourful and patriotic cultural programme.
At Rajouri, a full dress rehearsal at District Police Lines was held where Additional Deputy Commissioner Avtar Singh Chib unfurled the tricolor and took the salutation at the march past comprising 29 contingents of JKAP, JK Executive Police, CRPF, JK Lady Police, JK FPF, Home Guard and NCC besides the contingents of Senior Group and Junior Group Students of various government and private educational institutes.
A cultural programme, depicting the cultural diversity of the district was presented by the school children and cultural troupes. The full dress rehearsal was also held in all the sub-divisions and tehsils of the district.
At Doda, To finalize the preparations for the National Day, a final full dress rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium Doda under the supervision of District Development Commissioner Simrandeep Singh.
ADDC Doda, Mohammad Hanief Malik unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the march past comprising contingents of belt forces and children from various schools.
A full rehearsal of the cultural programs was also presented featuring patriotic themes and local folk dance and music.
Similar full dress rehearsal was held in other parts of the district including Bhaderwah Sub- Division.
At Kathua, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ghansham Singh unfurled the National flag and took the salute at an impressive march past at Kathua.
Contingents drawn from Police, CRPF, NCC boys and girls and tiny platoons from Government and Private schools besides band squads took part in the march past.
Rehearsal for theme-based cultural program depicting various Government initiatives, tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs besides items depicting the rich cultural heritage of the country was also held.
A similar event was held at Tehsil headquarter Basohli whereat ADC, Sanjay Gupta took the salute at the March past consisting of 15 contingents.
Rehearsal of cultural programme was also held in which over 915 students of government and private institutes presented over 15 items.
At Ramban, the full dress rehearsal witnessed an impressive march past by 24 contingents of Military band, CRPF, IRP, JKP, FPF, NCC squads and students.
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ravinder Sadhu hoisted the National Flag and took the salute.
At Udhampur, the full dress rehearsal in Udhampur was held in the premises of Government Degree College Boys whereat Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal unfurled the tricolour and took the salute at the March past.
Around 38 contingents drawn from CRPF, Police, NCC, Home Guards and Educational Institutions participated in the march past.
At Kishtwar, the full-dress rehearsal in Kishtwar witnessed mock drills, parades and flag hoisting at the sprawling Parade Ground, Chowgan.
Additional District Development Commissioner Imam Din hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past comprising contingents of belt forces and school children.
A colourful variety show featuring traditional folk songs and dances were also presented by groups of school children.
At Poonch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Basharat Hussian hoisted the National Flag and inspected the march-past in Poonch.
The march parade consisted of contingents of JKAP, JKP, CRPF, NCC cadets besides contingents of different schools of Poonch city and its peripheries
At Reasi, a full dress rehearsal was held where senior officers inspected the parade and witnessed the presentation of a cultural programme prepared by the students for the celebration of the national event.