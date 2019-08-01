Fulfill promises & safeguard JK’s interests: Altaf to GoI

August 01, 2019 |

Congress leader and noted social activist Altaf Malik has appealed people to get united at this crucial juncture irrespective of religion, region, caste, creed, colour and party affiliations and defeat the elements and their nefarious plans which are against the interests of state and its people. He urged government of India (GoI) and BJP leadership to fullfill the promises made with Kashmiris from the red forte.

Altaf asserted and cautions GoI that deploying additional forces in Kashmir won't yield anything nor the peace will be establish in the troubled state unless the basic issue is not resolved politically through reconciliations.

“Any decision which is against the state will only alienate people and widen the trust deficit,” Altaf added .