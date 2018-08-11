Fulfill demands or face agitation, JKHA to Govt

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
J&K Handicapped association on Friday threatened to go for protest if the governor administration fails to implement disability act in the state.
Addressing the association members, President of the association, Abdul Rashid Bhat said if the administration fails to implement disability Act after 15th August.
“There will be protest rally on 20th August and then from 31 Aug onwards association will start a hunger strike,” he said.
In the high-level meeting here, President emphasized that physically challenged people are still waiting for any welfare from the government.
He said from past thirty years, physically disabled people are forced to the worst type of humiliation in the state.
“Government officials have not been serious about genuine problems of the community,” Bhat said.
From past one year, the government has not been given any attention to the physically disabled people.
“We appeal Governor Administration, to pass Disability Act of 2016, which unfortunately has been delayed,” Bhat said.
Implementation of this act could meet their long-term demands of the community, he said.
Bhat impressed upon that there should be three percent separate finance provision for disabled persons in the budget.
“Some schemes for special children should be started so that they can get their basic education at their doorsteps,” he said.