Fulfill demands or face agitation: Forest employees to Govt

NGFOA extends protest calendar by 5 days
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 11:
Hundreds of employees of Forest Department Tuesday staged a protest in the premises of Forest Complex Shiekh Bagh here demanding fulfillment of long pending demands.
The employees were seen protesting in their uniforms. They resorted to sloganeering and carried placards. The agitating employees were protesting under the banner of All J&K Non-Gazetted Forest Officers (NGFOA).
President of the Forest Employees Association, Nazir Ahmad said if the government does not fulfill the demands of employees, they will observe complete strike from Wednesday.
He said there are around 30,000 employees associated with the department and they will not allow government to exploit the forest fraternity.
“We have extended five days of the strike because in the department no one is coming with formal orders,” he said adding that protests would be staged in every nook and corner of the state.
Transportation of timber will not be allowed from Wednesday and both divisional offices would be sealed by the employees, he said.
“In the department, there are few officers who suck our blood and demand 33% commission from the salaries of employees,” Nazir alleged adding such things won’t be tolerated anymore.
He said 350 persons from SOGs (Special Officers Group) and other departments were sent by the government to the forest department and everyone is exploiting it.
“From past 20 years there have been no promotions in non-gazetted posts in the department, but that time has ended we are now aware of our rights,” Nazir said.
Nazir said interference of politicians and bureaucrats should not be tolerated anymore. He also appealed the authorities to revoke all orders in which dozens of ‘blue-eyed’ employees have been adjusted in the department.
The association demanded the removal of pay anomalies, payment of risk allowance, payment of 2 and-half days extra salary, holding of regular Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC), upgradation of 135 posts of senior most foresters and implementation of 106 reorganization and cadre review in the department.
