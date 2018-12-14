Fulfill demands or face agitation: Daily wagers warn Fisheries Deptt

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 13:
Scores of daily-wagers in Fisheries Department Thursday staged a protest against the government for failing to release their pending wages. They threatened to go for an indefinite strike if demands are not fulfilled.
The protestors were protesting under the banner of 'Fisheries Employees and Workers Union Kashmir (FEWUK) and assembled here at Press Enclave. They were shouting slogans against the department saying despite passage of more than four years they are not being paid any wages by the department.
Mohammad Maqbool, who was leading the protest told Rising Kashmir that the Fisheries department has failed to release the pending wages of the daily wagers. He said occasionally some amount was released but 80% of wages are yet to be released.
He said at present 1024 daily wagers are working in the department and they are not being paid since 2014. “Government is playing tricks with them and we are facing discrimination by the government,” he added.
Maqbool said since from last many years they are moving from pillar to post but officers at the helm have turned deaf ears to their demands.
The protestors appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds.
